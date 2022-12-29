Aggies Close Out 2022 With Prairie View A&M Clash
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (7-5) closes out 2022 with a 6 p.m. match-up with the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Friday, Dec. 30 at Reed Arena.
- SERIES: The Aggies are 13-0 in the all-time series with the Panthers.
- CONNECTIONS: Panther head coach Byron Smith was an assistant for two seasons at Texas A&M under then-head coach Mark Turgeon (2007-08, 2008-09).
GETTING TO THE LINE
Boasting three players with 50 or more FTA, the Aggies lead the SEC and rank in the top 10 nationally in free throws attempted and made.
- The Aggies are averaging 19.2-26.2 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford ranks No. 1 in the SEC in FTs made (57) and Wade Taylor IV is right behind at No. 5 with 54.
- Five Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip from the free throw line. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Radford and Taylor IV - are connecting on over 80.0%.
- Radford is getting to the line and hitting the freebies at a significantly higher rate as a graduate. Radford has made 57 FT in just 12 games; his previous career season high was 56 in 32 games as a freshman at VT. Additionally, his career FT% entering 2022-23 was 70.5%; he’s hitting 83.8% this season.
TRENDS & STREAKS:
- Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by nearly .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 37.3% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.
- The Aggies are 6-2 when Henry Coleman III produces double-digit points (5-0 when HCIII has 13 or more points.)
- Junior transfer F Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 60.6% of his FGA and has made 50% or better of his shots in 10-of-12 games.
- The Aggies rank No. 3 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 26.5 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 79 bench points.
- The Aggies average 8.5 steals per game, which ranks No. 6 in the SEC. Taylor IV has been the Aggies’ most active thief with an average of 2.3 steals per game.
CAREER MILESTONES TO WATCH FOR:
- Henry Coleman III needs 19 points to reach 600.
- Friday’s game will be No. 125 for Dexter Dennis.
- Andersson Garcia needs five points and two rebounds to reach 200 in both categories.
- Tyrece Radford needs 20:27 of game time to hit the 3,000-minute plateau. He needs three steals to reach 100.
