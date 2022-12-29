Aggies Close Out 2022 With Prairie View A&M Clash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (7-5) closes out 2022 with a 6 p.m. match-up with the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Friday, Dec. 30 at Reed Arena.

SERIES: The Aggies are 13-0 in the all-time series with the Panthers.

CONNECTIONS: Panther head coach Byron Smith was an assistant for two seasons at Texas A&M under then-head coach Mark Turgeon (2007-08, 2008-09).

GETTING TO THE LINE

Boasting three players with 50 or more FTA, the Aggies lead the SEC and rank in the top 10 nationally in free throws attempted and made.

The Aggies are averaging 19.2-26.2 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford ranks No. 1 in the SEC in FTs made (57) and Wade Taylor IV is right behind at No. 5 with 54.

Five Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip from the free throw line. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Radford and Taylor IV - are connecting on over 80.0%.

Radford is getting to the line and hitting the freebies at a significantly higher rate as a graduate. Radford has made 57 FT in just 12 games; his previous career season high was 56 in 32 games as a freshman at VT. Additionally, his career FT% entering 2022-23 was 70.5%; he’s hitting 83.8% this season.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by nearly .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 37.3% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.

The Aggies are 6-2 when Henry Coleman III produces double-digit points (5-0 when HCIII has 13 or more points.)

Junior transfer F Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 60.6% of his FGA and has made 50% or better of his shots in 10-of-12 games.

The Aggies rank No. 3 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 26.5 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 79 bench points.

The Aggies average 8.5 steals per game, which ranks No. 6 in the SEC. Taylor IV has been the Aggies’ most active thief with an average of 2.3 steals per game.

CAREER MILESTONES TO WATCH FOR:

Henry Coleman III needs 19 points to reach 600.

Friday’s game will be No. 125 for Dexter Dennis.

Andersson Garcia needs five points and two rebounds to reach 200 in both categories.

Tyrece Radford needs 20:27 of game time to hit the 3,000-minute plateau. He needs three steals to reach 100.

