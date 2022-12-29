A&M Consolidated drops a pair during day two of Aggieland Invitational

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers dropped a pair of games during day two of play of the CSISD Aggieland Invitational girls’ basketball tournament.

Consolidated dropped its third game of the tournament to Midlothian Heritage 50-32 and then suffered a 47-38 setback to Rockwall as they wrap up tournament play with a 2-2 record.

Lady Tigers will return to the court Tuesday January 3rd as it resumes district play and will travel to Cougar Gym to take on College Station. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Aggie women begin conference play at No. 1 South Carolina
