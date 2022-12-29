Big things on the horizon for Maroon Out during Spring semester

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who can forget the Aggies big win over LSU this season?

During that game, the stands of Kyle Field were striped with Maroon and White thanks to the student-run organization Maroon Out.

Maroon Out set some pretty high goals for their Fall semester, and organizers say the 12th Man came through and helped them achieve those goals.

“We were able to sell over 51-thousand 2022 apparel. That’s the most we’ve sold in the past few years. We were also able to donate $10,000 to the Texas A&M Task Force 1 K9 Retirement Fund, so again, everything goes back to traditions. Everything goes back to student organizations. Thank you so much to the 12th Man for the support. We’re so grateful,” Maroon Out Director, Kim Nguyen, said.

Stripe the Stands was a success, but it doesn’t stop there. Maroon Out has a lot in the works for the upcoming Spring semester.

“We will be at a Men’s Basketball game and potentially a Women’s Basketball game. We will definitely be at softball games, so if you’re a big softball fan, please come out. We always have free goodies, so bring your families. It’s always a great time,” Nguyen said.

To keep up with Maroon Out events and happenings, follow them on social media @tamumaroonout and visit their website here.

