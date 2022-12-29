Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue.

The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.

“We do a feasibility study to figure out what the best use would be for that property,” said Brazos County Commissioner Russ Ford. “I can imagine the scenario if the building was not in good shape either mechanically or structurally that the property would still be worth as much or more than we had paid for the entire building.”

After the feasibility study is complete, Brazos County is considering building another district court on the property

