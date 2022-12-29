Brazos Valley organization works to give service dogs to disabled veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The nonprofit organization Patriot Paws of Aggieland trains and provides service dogs to disabled veterans.

Organizers say each service dog takes 18 to 24 months to train, and costs around $35,000.

“Our main thing that we say is socialization, so I take the dogs everywhere with me to meet all types of people,” said Vice President Cleo Crouch.

The nonprofit says recipients will never receive a bill. They believe veterans have already made sacrifices for our freedoms.

Patriot Paws of Aggieland has been an official student organization since fall of 2013.

For more information or to donate, visit www.patriotpaws.org or contact them by phone at 972-772-3282.

