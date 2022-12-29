Brazos Valley organization works to give service dogs to disabled veterans

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The nonprofit organization Patriot Paws of Aggieland trains and provides service dogs to disabled veterans.

Organizers say each service dog takes 18 to 24 months to train, and costs around $35,000.

“Our main thing that we say is socialization, so I take the dogs everywhere with me to meet all types of people,” said Vice President Cleo Crouch.

The nonprofit says recipients will never receive a bill. They believe veterans have already made sacrifices for our freedoms.

Patriot Paws of Aggieland has been an official student organization since fall of 2013.

For more information or to donate, visit www.patriotpaws.org or contact them by phone at 972-772-3282.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert
Man accused of lewd act inside College Station clothing store
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Forecast for what radar could look like Thursday at 7pm
Storms expected Thursday afternoon & evening, few could be strong-to-severe
Gabriel Hall was 18 and a high school student when he attacked and murdered Edwin Shaar in...
Attorneys for Gabriel Hall asking Supreme Court to review sentencing

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: December 29, 2022
Gonzalo Lopez
RECKLESS: The Expert
The nonprofit organization Patriot Paws of Aggieland, is training and providing service dogs to...
PATRIOT PAWS OF AGGIELAND
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/29
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/29