Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Colorado County

COLUMBUS, Texas (KBTX) - A murder suspect from the Austin area was arrested in Colorado County.

Ricardo Quinones is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife at a home in Georgetown. He was found by Fayette County and Colorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the parking lot of a Columbus business on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Quinones is now in custody in Williamson County, where he is being held at a million-dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.