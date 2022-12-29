Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Colorado County
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Texas (KBTX) - A murder suspect from the Austin area was arrested in Colorado County.
Ricardo Quinones is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife at a home in Georgetown. He was found by Fayette County and Colorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the parking lot of a Columbus business on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
Quinones is now in custody in Williamson County, where he is being held at a million-dollar bond.
