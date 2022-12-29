From The Ground Up: Solving agricultual issues through the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students have come together to learn about agriculture through a program inspired by the father of the green revolution.

The Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program kicked off this past November. Extension Programs Specialist Dottie Goebel, Ph.D, says they hope it keeps the future of agriculture in good hands.

“The premise of the program is that it would follow Doctor Norman Borlaug’s wheat planting, growing, and harvesting cycle,” said Goebel. “The need to help teach and educate young people about Norman Borlaug, invest in young people to help channel his spirit, and also to empower them to go forth and help make a change and lasting change in agriculture.”

as the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program grows, the committee hopes to continue opening the eyes of young agriculturalists.

“When we talk about a farmer or rancher or producer, we’re not just talking about someone out in overalls, feeding cows, or riding a tractor,” said Goebel. “We wanted to expose them to the very impressive and very scientific side of agriculture and how complex it can be.”

The first class in the program included 36 students from rural and urban areas.

