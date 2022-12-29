Man accused of lewd act inside College Station clothing store

An employee says she found the suspect committing the lewd act while inside a dressing room.
Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert
Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have charged a man with indecent exposure after an employee of a retail clothing store said she saw him masturbating inside a fitting room.

Police were called to the Old Navy store on Texas Avenue Monday night where they found and later arrested Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert.

According to an arrest report, employees said after Trejo exited the dressing room, he went to the checkout line with his pants still partially down and made comments to employees like “you are exactly what I’m looking for” and “you are exactly what I want.”

During his arrest, police said they found methamphetamine in his pants pocket and added the charge of possession of a controlled substance.

He remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday night on bonds totaling $13,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
The plane landed in a field west of the Health Science Center facility between Jones Road and...
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

The suspect has been charged with murder.
Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Colorado County
Aggie women begin conference play at No. 1 South Carolina
Aggie women begin conference play at No. 1 South Carolina
Thursday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/28
Thursday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 12/28
Brazos County Commissioners to consider new text program for election questions
New program to help with election questions approved by Brazos County Commissioners