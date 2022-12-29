New Year’s Eve firework safety: what you can and can’t do

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the New Year sits only a few days away, officials are urging people to stay cautious when using fireworks.

According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were nearly a dozen firework-related deaths in the nation in 2021. They also claim there were an estimated 11,500 people injured in incidents involving fireworks.

Patrick Dugan, President Of the College Station Firefighters Association, told KBTX it’s important to note that fireworks are not allowed in the city limits of either Bryan or College Station. If you are caught using or with fireworks in Bryan or College Station, officials told us you’ll get them confiscated and you could receive a citation.

“Fireworks are illegal to burn here. You probably have people in our neighboring counties who are allowed to use fireworks or even in Brazos County because we aren’t in a burn ban right now,” said Dugan. “The bottom line and what we tell people is to leave it to the professionals to prevent injuries.”

For those that want to partake in other activities like sparklers, Dugan said you still need to be extremely cautious.

“Sparklers can get extremely hot. They can also easily start a fire if they’re dropped anywhere like dry grass. Even though there’s not a burn ban right now, the moisture outside is pretty low for humidity and grass is often hibernating or dead,” Dugan said.

Fireworks can also be scary for pets. Dugan told KBTX it’s best to leave your pets in a safe place indoors with a TV or radio on to soften the loud noises.

Along with fireworks safety, Dugan said it’s very important to be smart on the roads this New Year’s Eve.

“One of our biggest concerns is drunk driving. Fatal accidents double on New Year’s Eve compared to the rest of the year,” said Dugan. “If you are going to go out make sure you figure out your ride and plan everything ahead of time. We don’t need anyone getting hurt.”

