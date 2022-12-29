Storms expected Thursday. Heavy rain could cause minor flooding by evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One last round of thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley in 2022. While the overall severe weather threat is low Thursday, it is not completely zero. The Upper Texas Coast to the Brazos Valley to as far north as Little Rock, Arkansas is being monitored for isolated strong/severe storms and localized flooding on this third to last day of the year. Heavy rainfall will be the main concern heading into this evening and night, however a storm or two could create a few other reasons to monitor the radar at times.

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

The next storm system to impact Texas is actually coming in two waves:

The larger weather maker of the next 48 hours moves across the Central Plains to the northeast Thursday afternoon and evening. Around the underbelly of the broad flow around this, a disturbance is expected to pass over Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, kicking off a round of rain and slow-moving thunderstorms

A trailing weather system will open up and dip the jet stream over Texas Friday. The air will be a bit drier behind Thursday’s storms and weak cold front. Overcast skies may manage to produce a few light showers by Friday afternoon and evening. No severe or inclement weather is expected with this particular part of the weather system.

As this disturbance moves by and a weak cold front/drier air slowly arrive, rain and thunderstorm development is expected by afternoon and evening. The prime window for stronger or significant activity is expected between 2 p.m. (central / western Brazos Valley) and midnight - 3 a.m. Friday (eastern Brazos Valley).

WHAT TO MONITOR THURSDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING

Sunrise update from @NWSSPC: 1 out of 5 risk remains in place for much of the Brazos Valley.



Main concern -- although conditional & isolated -- gusty wind & possible brief, spin-up/tornado potential. Hail has been dropped from outlook -- sub-severe, small stones possible

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the potential for a severe weather to occur further west, now including a majority of the area under the lowest, 1 out of 5 risk for isolated, brief strong-to-severe thunderstorms. The primary concern with this event is minor flooding caused by locally heavy rainfall. The strongest storms of the day could become severe. While unlikely, if one or two do, the greatest concerns of the day would be (in this order):

Strong, short-lived wind gusts in excess of 30-50mph

Sub-severe hail to the size of a penny, dime or smaller

A brief, weak or spin-up tornado or two

Prolific cloud-to-ground lightning

Storm impacts for any isolated, significant storm that manages to develop Thursday afternoon or evening (KBTX)

HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED THAT MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED, MINOR FLOODING

The Weather Prediction Center -- part of the National Weather Service -- has placed a majority of the Brazos Valley under a 2 out of 4 risk for Excessive Rainfall. Essentially, the agency has marked the potential for training, heavy rain or big enough downpours to cause minor, short-lived flooding in localized spots, particularly:

Streets as water rushes to drainage systems and ditches

Creeks / Streams

Low-lying areas and roadways

Typical nuisance flooding that occurs when heavy rain events happen

Chance for rainfall to fall within certain amounts in the wake of Thursday's expected stormy weather (National Weather Service)

The general idea for this event is those who hear thunder and end up under heavy rain will have the opportunity to find 0.5″ to 1″ of rain left behind. However, training thunderstorms or stronger, more significant storms could produce rain totals upwards of 2″ - 3″+ in a few spots. Evening driving will be impacted for many, even if it is just heavy rain that significantly reduces visibility on area roads.

This is not expected to be an overly significant weather event when it comes to severe storms, but it likely will be highly disruptive for any afternoon or evening plans and events. An eye should be kept on the weather as stormy weather slowly moves across the Brazos Valley from west to east. At the least, it will be a noisy night for some as they try to get some rest by late evening.

