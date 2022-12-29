‘Suspicious item’ prompts brief evacuation of College Station Goodwill store

The Goodwill store in College Station was evacuated Thursday morning.
The Goodwill store in College Station was evacuated Thursday morning.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspicious item found in donations prompted an evacuation of the College Station Goodwill store Thursday morning.

According to Christina Swanson, The Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc. VP of Marketing and Communications, the store’s safety team attended to the item quickly.

College Station police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. The scene has been cleared but their investigation continues.

Employees were allowed back inside the store around 9:40 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert
Man accused of lewd act inside College Station clothing store
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
Forecast for what radar could look like Thursday at 7pm
Storms expected Thursday afternoon & evening, few could be strong-to-severe
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
The plane landed in a field west of the Health Science Center facility between Jones Road and...
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather Update 29
Thursday Morning Weather Update 29
In 2009, Roussel wrote a book about his time as press secretary. He turned that into a play and...
Peter Roussel, Press Secretary for George H. W. Bush, dies after battle with cancer
The suspect has been charged with murder.
Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Colorado County
Aggie women begin conference play at No. 1 South Carolina
Aggie women begin conference play at No. 1 South Carolina