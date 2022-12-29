‘Suspicious item’ prompts brief evacuation of College Station Goodwill store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspicious item found in donations prompted an evacuation of the College Station Goodwill store Thursday morning.

According to Christina Swanson, The Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc. VP of Marketing and Communications, the store’s safety team attended to the item quickly.

College Station police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. The scene has been cleared but their investigation continues.

Employees were allowed back inside the store around 9:40 a.m.

