Tips for taking care of your mental health in the new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Your mental health matters. When making New Year’s resolutions, many are quick to focus on physical health goals, but be sure to consider how your mental health plays a role in that.

“Mental health is just as important as your general health,” St Joseph Health Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Deborah Dyjak, said.

Dyjak says it’s important to keep your goals realistic. “Focus on self care goals for yourself,” she said.

Self care goals for 2023 should include getting an adequate amount of sleep. “Try to go to bed around the same time in the evening and get up at the same time in the morning,” Dyjak said.

Your nutrition can also play a role. “Eat healthy. Nutritious meals can be difficult during the holiday season, but your improving your diet can improve your overall health.”

Dyjak says you should also aim to stay hydrated. “Drink a lot of water. Make sure you don’t overindulge in alcoholic beverages,” she said.

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it might be difficult to find time for yourself, but Dyjak says alone time is necessary. “Enjoy the outdoors. Get fresh air and sunlight. Go for a walk. Have a relaxing cup of coffee. Take a bath or shower,” she said.

One of the most important goals, she says, is setting boundaries for yourself. “Know that things this year may not be the same in previous years. November and December are known as the most stressful months of the year, so do something that is good for you,” she said.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call or text 9-8-8. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.

