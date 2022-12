BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Aggieland Humane Society is celebrating its spay and neuter team.

By the end of November, they have performed over 19,000 surgeries since 2017.

That includes 352 dogs and cats in November 2022 alone. 197 shelter pets, 97 public pets, and 58 community cats.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.