Aggies drop SEC opener to No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (KBTX) - Defending National Champion South Carolina extended their home court winning streak to 33 games as the Gamecocks beat Texas A&M in the SEC opener for both teams 76-34 Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena.

The Aggies, who have been dealing with injuries and only suited out 8 for the game, struggled from the opening tip against the number one ranked team in the country. Texas A&M trailed 43-18 at the half and only scored 3 points in the third quarter.

Talaysi Cooper led the Gamecocks with 15 points, while Zia Cooke added 14 and, Sania Feagin contributed 11. Texas A&M got 8 points each from Jada Malone and Sydney Bowles.

Texas A&M suffered 22 turnovers, and were out rebounded by South Carolina 53-26.

Joni Taylor and Texas A&M will look to snap a two game losing streak on Sunday as they return home to host Florida. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. at Reed Arena.

FROM TEXAS A&M ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS:

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 5-6 in the 2022-23 regular season.

The Aggies’ record against South Carolina moves to 4-10 all-time and 1-6 in Columbia.

Joni Taylor’s career record moves to 145-81 all-time and to 5-6 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Kay Kay Green, Eriny Kindred, Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty for the third time this season (1-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sydney Bowles

Drained two 3-pointers, making it 10 games this season she has made one-or-more shots from behind the arc.

Led the Aggies in scoring for the fourth time this season.

Kay Kay Green

With two assists, Green paced the Aggies for the fifth time this season in dimes.

Eriny Kindred

Grabbed a career-high five rebounds.

Led the Aggies in rebounding for the first time in her career.

Jada Malone

Led the Aggies in scoring for the second time this season and for her career.

Made 3-of-4 from the field in the game and 11-of-14 (78.6%) over the last three games.

Maya Petticord

Scored seven points and averaged 6.3 points over her last three games after scoring only two points in her first three appearances.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.