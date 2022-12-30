Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam that could be affecting residents in Brazos County.

There is someone pretending to be a detective or investigator with the sheriff’s office that is calling and asking to submit money or gift card numbers to pay an outstanding warrant.

They are also saying that if you don’t pay that a warrant for your arrest will be issued.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they will never ask for money from residents over the phone.

“We just want to educate our community to keep our community safe from financial scams,” said Public Information Officer David Wilcox.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said if you received a suspicious call you can always reach out to them. They will let you know if the call was a scam.

The scammer has been going around claiming they are Detective Brooks but could also be using other names.

