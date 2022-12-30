Brazos Valley Food Bank looking for continued support in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank has been hard at work providing food for our community throughout 2022, but the work does not end with the holidays.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps provide food for six counties in the Brazos Valley.

“We’ve been talking about this for months,” Amanda Stark, Communications and Development Director, said. “Inflation across the country. The same things you guys are seeing at the grocery stores, we are also seeing on our end trying to get that same supplies so the need for those shelf-stable items, those fresh fruits and veggies as well, to be able to give out to our six counties and 36 partner agencies, the need is never-ending.”

She says they saw a lot of generosity in 2022 but the need does not stop there.

“We’ve seen such great numbers, both food and monetary donations from the community,” Stark said. “The KBTX Food For Families Food Drive was a big part of that so we have to thank the community so far for everything y’all have given. It’s also important to remember hunger doesn’t take a holiday, hunger doesn’t follow this calendar year. The need is always there.”

The food bank and partners work year-round to provide for neighbors in need.

Donations can be made online at bvfb.org, mailed to PO Box 74 Bryan TX 77806, or dropped off at our offices at 1501 Independence Dr.

