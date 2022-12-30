Bryan denied Silver Bracket Championship following 56-31 loss to Hays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking basketball team dropped their Division I Silver Bracket Championship game of the Aggieland Invitational to Hays 56-31 Thursday morning at Tiger Gym.

Bryan wraps up tournament play with a 3-2 record.

Bryan will step back on the court next Tuesday at home against Pflugerville Weiss. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Viking Gym.

