Classroom Champion: Joseph Toussaint from College Station High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Joseph Toussaint is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The College Station High School senior has a 4.62 grade point average and ranks 14th in his class. Joseph is a member of the National Honor Society, United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet, and was awarded sports medicine student of the year. As a student, he’s known for being a hard worker and always getting his work done, even though he is not always in the class during basketball season.

“He’s a hardworking student. He knows how to put the work in necessary to be successful in whatever, and hard work in my opinion is something more important than natural gifts, but just his work ethic sets him apart,” said College Station High School teacher Gregory MacAfee.

Athletically, Joseph plays basketball for the Cougars, where he has been named honorable mention all-district and leads the team in rebounds. He also uses his skills to invest in the future as a College Station Youth Basketball Camp coach.

“Joey is incredible. Last year he kind of got his feet wet as a leader, but this year he’s kind of taken that next step as a senior,” said College Station basketball coach Jerron Reese. “It’s his senior season, so he’s developed as a leader on the floor but also off the floor in the weight room, anything we do. Obviously he prioritizes his schoolwork and he holds himself to extremely high standards, as we do for our student athletes as well in our program.”

Joseph’s ability to balance basketball and school has allowed him to excel in both, and he says that for him, getting work done in the classroom is the key to getting work done on the court.

“I’m able to balance sports and school by just getting my schoolwork done, not procrastinating,” Joseph said. “As soon as I get work, I just finish it as quick as possible so I can focus on basketball and really lock in at practices.”

After graduation, Joseph plans to major in civil engineering at Texas A&M University.

