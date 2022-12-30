College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity.

This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak.

Residents say they’re frustrated with the situation after a week without hot water, and Thursday a new letter came to them from the complex saying there is no timeline on the issue. KBTX contacted the property manager, who initially said they had no comment. Then, they called us back and said the issue could be fixed as soon as tomorrow.

“It’s become a thing now, wake up and check for hot water,” Diona Green a resident at Cedar Ridge at College Station apartments said.

Green has three kids that live with her. When she first noticed a note warning gas had been shut off due to a leak one week ago, she never imagined she’d still be doing this today.

“We’ve kind of just been literally going day by day. Taking a bath here, one kid takes one here, one kid takes one there. It’s not easy,” Green said. “One of my children, he’s special needs and so he’s not really understanding why he’s having to take baths in a tub that has a teacup full of water in it. We’ve been considering going to hotels just to take showers. But with rent coming up on the first it’s kind of not really an option, so it’s either pay rent or go get a hotel.”

Green is not the only one. The entire complex is without gas. Savannah Stringfellow says this left many without options, including on Christmas.

“Everybody doesn’t have family out here. You know, everybody can’t go to a hotel or go somewhere else. So what are they supposed to do?” she said. “I’ve got to literally boil my water to be clean.”

Green says she understands if the gas had to be shut off, but with a lack of timeline or information, she’s feeling left in the dark.

“It makes you feel bad, it really honestly does because you just want to fix it, and if you can’t fix it, you’re relying on somebody else and you’re on somebody else’s time. Communication is kind of lacking I feel and so you really don’t know what to do,” she said.

The property manager on-site told KBTX up to five leaks were found around the complex, with the last one requiring them to dig under asphalt and concrete. She said a nine-person crew is expected Friday morning to begin work. This should be the final fix pending no additional leaks.

She also told KBTX much of the complex staff live on-site. It is unclear if or how many residents are aware of tomorrow’s plans for a possible fix.

