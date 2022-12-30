College Station City Council approves budget to demolish former nursing home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, Unlimited Potential, is one step closer to moving into its new campus in College Station.

During a meeting on Dec. 8, the College Station City Council approved spending up to $345,000 to remove the former nursing home complex located on Anderson Street.

They say $105,000 in federal funds will be spent on the area for improvements. The City of College Station’s general fund will provide the remaining $240,000 to clear the property.

Unlimited Potential is an organization that serves youth that has aged out of foster care from ages 18-25. They provide things like housing assistance, case management, educational assistance, and more.

The College Station City Council hasn’t decided if they will put any funds toward Unlimited Potential’s campus.

The new Unlimited Potential campus sits at 1115 Anderson St. in College Station.

