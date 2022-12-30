Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy

Arrests made in connection to shots fired at a Milam County deputy.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop.

33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Mary Turner and Trisha Guthrie were arrested last week in connection to the shooting.

Travis Turner was arrested the day the shooting happened after a short chase.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop in the Thorndale area on December 8th.

Deputy Beasley turned on his lights to make a stop on a minor violation when shots were fired out the back window of the vehicle, striking the patrol car three times.

One bullet went through the front windshield, narrowly missing the deputy and two struck the light bar on top of the patrol unit.

The deputy was not injured.

