Free Music Friday: Gus Tovar & JMG Band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of JMG Band and the owner of Visionary Studios in Bryan were featured on Dec. 29 for Free Music Friday. Due to First News at Four being covered by college football on Friday, there was a special edition of Free Music Friday on Thursday.

“I’ve always been part of a musician family,” Gus Tovar said. “My dad used to be in a band back in his days back in Mexico and it honestly just started with me recording my own music with a piano and whatever laptop we had at the time.”

Tovar says he has worked alongside the JMG band to continue to promote artists in the BCS community.

“I’ve worked with over 400 artists,” Tovar said.

The JMG Band has been on a mission to help bring R&B and rap to the music scene in Bryan-College Station by teaming up with local artists.

JMG Band hosts a YouTube Show. The JMG House Sessions YouTube Show is a local artist showcase for all genres. They say the JMG band is able to assist you with your performance.

“We’re going to [continue putting] the local artists in the forefront and also putting them on a higher level,” JMG Band co-owner Junior Robertson said. “We’re looking to get everybody and put them on that professional level, having [them] with a live band. We’re also getting ready for our Season two of our House Sessions.”

JMG Band also has an upcoming New Year’s Eve open mic concert at Halftime Bar & Grill starting at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature X.Keys and Diamond Robertson.

Tovar performed his original song “Next to Me” for First News at Four.

“I actually wrote this song about two years ago and it’s just thanking God for the people that are next to you,” Tovar said. “I like to say it’s like the official unofficial family reunion song.”

Watch the full performance below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.