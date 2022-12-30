Free Music Friday: Gus Tovar & JMG Band

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of JMG Band and the owner of Visionary Studios in Bryan were featured on Dec. 29 for Free Music Friday. Due to First News at Four being covered by college football on Friday, there was a special edition of Free Music Friday on Thursday.

“I’ve always been part of a musician family,” Gus Tovar said. “My dad used to be in a band back in his days back in Mexico and it honestly just started with me recording my own music with a piano and whatever laptop we had at the time.”

Tovar says he has worked alongside the JMG band to continue to promote artists in the BCS community.

“I’ve worked with over 400 artists,” Tovar said.

The JMG Band has been on a mission to help bring R&B and rap to the music scene in Bryan-College Station by teaming up with local artists.

JMG Band hosts a YouTube Show. The JMG House Sessions YouTube Show is a local artist showcase for all genres. They say the JMG band is able to assist you with your performance.

“We’re going to [continue putting] the local artists in the forefront and also putting them on a higher level,” JMG Band co-owner Junior Robertson said. “We’re looking to get everybody and put them on that professional level, having [them] with a live band. We’re also getting ready for our Season two of our House Sessions.”

JMG Band also has an upcoming New Year’s Eve open mic concert at Halftime Bar & Grill starting at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature X.Keys and Diamond Robertson.

Tovar performed his original song “Next to Me” for First News at Four.

“I actually wrote this song about two years ago and it’s just thanking God for the people that are next to you,” Tovar said. “I like to say it’s like the official unofficial family reunion song.”

Watch the full performance below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert
Man accused of lewd act inside College Station clothing store
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Forecast model projecting what the radar could look like Thursday evening
Storms expected Thursday. Heavy rain could cause minor flooding by evening
Forecast for what radar could look like Thursday at 7pm
Storms expected Thursday afternoon & evening, few could be strong-to-severe

Latest News

Free Music Friday: Gus Tovar & JMG Band performance
Free Music Friday: Gus Tovar & JMG Band performance
Free Music Friday: Gus Tovar & JMG Band interview
Free Music Friday: Gus Tovar & JMG Band interview
Free Music Friday: JMG Band and X.Keys performance
Free Music Friday: JMG Band & X.Keys
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU