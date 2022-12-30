Funeral arrangements set for Tanner Hoang

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360, Austin Police said.(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Funeral arrangements for Tanner Hoang have been planned for Saturday, Jan. 7.

Hoang’s family announced the arrangements Thursday night on the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook page. The funeral will take place at 10:30 A.M. at Rockpointe Church located at 4503 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. A reception will follow the funeral service.

Anyone who plans to attend can RSVP at this link. The family asked those who plan to attend to wear maroon at the service.

The funeral will be live-streamed, details will be released at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to these organizations: FoodFortheSoul.org, PutMeFirst.org, AANBV.org, and Texasequusearch.org.

