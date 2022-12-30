Law enforcement agencies preparing for increase in drunk drivers during New year’s weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A lot of celebrating will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday as people ring in 2023.

Law enforcement agencies like the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say with the number of festivities taking place, they are expecting to see an increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related accidents.

“That is something that all of our deputies are looking for. We’re always looking for drunk drivers but we pay special attention on days like this when we know it’s more prevalent,” said Public Information Deputy David Wilcox.

Law enforcement agencies like Bryan Police, College Station Police, and Texas DPS say they will be working together to make sure their communities stay safe.

“We’re all going to be out looking for drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. We all have a zero-tolerance policy. It’s really great to be able to work with local agencies and have a united front,” said Wilcox.

Agencies ask if you see someone driving recklessly on the road call 911 or law enforcement’s non-emergency number.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the upcoming holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it , so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

