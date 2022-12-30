Longtime Northgate barber shop closes after 67 years of service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After more than 60 years of service, owner Jesse Medina is closing his doors to the Aggieland Barber Shop.

Medina is a longtime resident of Bryan. After he served in the military, he brought home his passion for cutting hair.

He was hired at the barber shop in 1956 and bought it out in 1969. Throughout the years, he’s made meaningful connections with the people of the Brazos Valley.

“I enjoyed meeting the people of Texas A&M. They’re very good people,” said Medina. “They supported me a lot to the end and on my last day, I’ve got some people coming in. I really appreciate the support they give me.”

That’s why it makes retiring so difficult, according to Medina. He said he’ll always have a special place in his heart for Aggieland Barber Shop.

“Even though COVID-19 was hard and business was slow, we found a way,” said Medina. “I have so many stories of you know people coming in and everything. Some are just for people in the Navy though.”

As far as what’s next for Medina, he told KBTX he plans to keep busy because that’s all he knows.

“I have to do something. All these years I’ve worked nonstop really,” said Medina. “My wife will find ways to keep me busy but I know I’ll bring some instruments home and try to play some music. Along with other things, and spend time with my family.”

Medina wants to give thanks to all those who stopped by for a cut. He said he will miss his customers.

