Look good, feel good in your Aggieland Outfitters gear

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to exercise more often, then you can conquer your goals and look good while you’re doing it.

Aggieland Outfitters has a variety of workout fits that will have you feeling good before, during, and after the gym. From quarter zips and leggings for the ladies to tank tops and baseball caps for the guys, they’ve got you covered.

“Even if I don’t succeed, I still look good doing it,” Aggieland Outfitters team member Aubrey Dyson said.

In both the women’s and men’s sections of the stores, they have tons of new exercise apparel that you’ll feel comfortable moving around in.

“You’ll feel comfortable and most importantly, you’ll look stylish while you’re doing it,” Dyson said.

You can stop by Aggieland Outfitters Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
Firefighters responded to the church on University Drive on Monday for an electrical fire in...
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning
Gonzalo Lopez
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape

Latest News

When staging a home, Zweiacker says it’s important to give potential buyers options for what a...
Staging 101 with a real estate expert
Choose the same tonal palette.
Dress to impress this New Year’s Eve
If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride...
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
Thomas McMillian, the Director of the Center for Retailing Studies at Texas A&M, joined The...
‘Tis the season for spending money
Stripe the Stands was a success, but it doesn’t stop there.
Big things on the horizon for Maroon Out during Spring semester