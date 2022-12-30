Madisonville wins Silver Bracket title at Aggieland Invitational

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won an All Brazos Valley showdown for the Division II Silver Bracket Championship with a 52-22 win over Hearne as the Aggieland Invitational girls’ basketball tournament wrapped up Thursday at Cougar Gym.

Madisonville posted a 3-2 tournament record and will look to build on that as they return to district play on Tuesday against Lovelady. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m. at Mustang Gym.

Hearne will also be in action on Tuesday as the Lady Eagles travel to Somerville for a noon game against the Lady Yeguas.

