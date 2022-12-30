Puppies ready for adoption after found during winter storm

Puppies for adoption after found during winter storm.
Puppies for adoption after found during winter storm.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Last week’s winter storm left several puppies in Grimes County in need of shelter.

Zoi’s Animal Rescue, along with volunteers like Hunter Conway, had to break open a culvert to get the three puppies during the extreme winter conditions. After much help, they got out of the drainage pipe safe and sound.

Now, they’re ready for adoption thanks to Summit Veterinary Hospital. On Dec. 30, they arrived at the hospital in College Station to be fully spayed and neutered.

The owner of Summit Veterinary Hospital, Amanda Richards, told KBTX the dogs are healthy and ready to be given to their forever home.

“Whenever you see them in the conditions they were brought to us in, you know its heartbreaking,” said Richards. “But, when they get a loving home and when you get to see the updates later on. For instance, maybe they get their own Christmas presents or birthday presents with their own fluffy bed, it’s what every dog and every cat deserves.”

If you’d like to adopt one of these puppies in need of a home, contact Zoi’s Animal Rescue by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, is wanted in connection with the incident. He was...
Bryan man identified as suspect who shot Bryan PD officer
Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert
Man accused of lewd act inside College Station clothing store
Forecast model projecting what the radar could look like Thursday evening
Storms expected Thursday. Heavy rain could cause minor flooding by evening
The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2 and 20 smartphones and phone chargers.
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Owner, Jesse Medina.
Longtime Northgate barber shop closes after 67 years of service
Brazos Valley Food Bank
Brazos Valley Food Bank looking for continued support in 2023