Puppies ready for adoption after found during winter storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Last week’s winter storm left several puppies in Grimes County in need of shelter.

Zoi’s Animal Rescue, along with volunteers like Hunter Conway, had to break open a culvert to get the three puppies during the extreme winter conditions. After much help, they got out of the drainage pipe safe and sound.

Now, they’re ready for adoption thanks to Summit Veterinary Hospital. On Dec. 30, they arrived at the hospital in College Station to be fully spayed and neutered.

The owner of Summit Veterinary Hospital, Amanda Richards, told KBTX the dogs are healthy and ready to be given to their forever home.

“Whenever you see them in the conditions they were brought to us in, you know its heartbreaking,” said Richards. “But, when they get a loving home and when you get to see the updates later on. For instance, maybe they get their own Christmas presents or birthday presents with their own fluffy bed, it’s what every dog and every cat deserves.”

If you’d like to adopt one of these puppies in need of a home, contact Zoi’s Animal Rescue by clicking here.

