Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2.

The discovery was made on December 19th.

It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at a pond behind the trusty camp, TDCJ said.

The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2 and 20 smartphones and phone chargers.

The Luther Unit is a medium security prison for male inmates ten miles southwest of Navasota off Hwy 6 on FM 2 in Grimes County.

No other details were immediately available.

