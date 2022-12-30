Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

The discovery was made on December 19th.
The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2 and 20 smartphones and phone chargers.
The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2 and 20 smartphones and phone chargers.(Photo provided by TDCJ)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2.

The discovery was made on December 19th.

It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at a pond behind the trusty camp, TDCJ said.

The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2 and 20 smartphones and phone chargers.

The Luther Unit is a medium security prison for male inmates ten miles southwest of Navasota off Hwy 6 on FM 2 in Grimes County.

No other details were immediately available.

