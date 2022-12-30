Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
The discovery was made on December 19th.
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2.
It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at a pond behind the trusty camp, TDCJ said.
The bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2 and 20 smartphones and phone chargers.
The Luther Unit is a medium security prison for male inmates ten miles southwest of Navasota off Hwy 6 on FM 2 in Grimes County.
No other details were immediately available.
