Thursday evening brought noisy thunderstorms and needed rain to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain and thunderstorms worked their way through the Brazos Valley Thursday night, with a few storms pulsing up ahead of the line in the afternoon hours. The line built on itself beginning in the northwestern portions of the Brazos Valley, these training thunderstorms brought widespread rain totals of at least an inch in most places with many areas collecting over an inch up to over two inches.

𝟯:𝟱𝟬 𝗣𝗠 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗿 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Strong thunderstorm moving through Burleson, Robertson, Milam, and Lee Counties right now.



⚠️Winds in excess of 40 mph. pic.twitter.com/Z3LS0Mb45x — Drew Davis (@KBTXDrew) December 29, 2022

Below is a list of observed rainfall totals from observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning:

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.33″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.77″

Caldwell: 0.78″

Brenham: 0.27″

Giddings: 0.83″

Conroe: 1.42″

Coldspring: 2.16″

Huntsville: 1.41″

Bellville: 1.88″

Crockett: 1.95″

Madisonville: 1.01″

Leona: 1.02″

Hearne: 0.58″

Cameron: 2.15″

Conroe: 1.42″

Navasota: 1.96″

Hempstead: 2.00″

Anderson: 1.25″

Wellborn: 1.30″

South Bryan: 1.25″

Smetana: 1.50″

West Bryan: 1.50″

Flynn: 0.85″

Carter’s Crossing: 1.90″ (collected in one hour)

Copperfield-Hyde Park Lane: 1.55″

Stoneham: 2.16″

Peach Crossing: 1.5″

Most of these storms packed a bit of a punch. Strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall were commonplace with this system, but one cell in Burleson county was severe warned due to 60mph wind gusts and a possible tornado.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Burleson County has a strong, broadly rotating thunderstorm moving through it right now. This expires at 4:30 PM.



⚠️60 MPH Wind Gusts, Tornado Possible. pic.twitter.com/cLy2sRPJlP — Drew Davis (@KBTXDrew) December 29, 2022

This rainfall puts Easterwood Airport at just over five and a half inches of rainfall accumulated for the month of December. This has been the wettest month of 2022, but for the year we still sit at a rainfall deficit of over six and a half inches.

Rain and storms Thursday push December to the wettest month of 2022. Still sit in a rain deficit for the year (KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.