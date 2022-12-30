Thursday evening brought noisy thunderstorms and needed rain to the Brazos Valley

Training thunderstorms brought minor street flooding
Turbulent Thursday evening storms brought areas of heavy rain to the Brazos Valley
Turbulent Thursday evening storms brought areas of heavy rain to the Brazos Valley
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain and thunderstorms worked their way through the Brazos Valley Thursday night, with a few storms pulsing up ahead of the line in the afternoon hours. The line built on itself beginning in the northwestern portions of the Brazos Valley, these training thunderstorms brought widespread rain totals of at least an inch in most places with many areas collecting over an inch up to over two inches.

Below is a list of observed rainfall totals from observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning:

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.33″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.77″
  • Caldwell: 0.78″
  • Brenham: 0.27″
  • Giddings: 0.83″
  • Coldspring: 2.16″
  • Huntsville: 1.41″
  • Bellville: 1.88″
  • Crockett: 1.95″
  • Madisonville: 1.01″
  • Leona: 1.02″
  • Hearne: 0.58″
  • Cameron: 2.15″
  • Conroe: 1.42″
  • Navasota: 1.96″
  • Hempstead: 2.00″
  • Anderson: 1.25″
  • Wellborn: 1.30″
  • South Bryan: 1.25″
  • Smetana: 1.50″
  • West Bryan: 1.50″
  • Flynn: 0.85″
  • Carter’s Crossing: 1.90″ (collected in one hour)
  • Copperfield-Hyde Park Lane: 1.55″
  • Stoneham: 2.16″
  • Peach Crossing: 1.5″

Most of these storms packed a bit of a punch. Strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall were commonplace with this system, but one cell in Burleson county was severe warned due to 60mph wind gusts and a possible tornado.

This rainfall puts Easterwood Airport at just over five and a half inches of rainfall accumulated for the month of December. This has been the wettest month of 2022, but for the year we still sit at a rainfall deficit of over six and a half inches.

Rain and storms Thursday push December to the wettest month of 2022. Still sit in a rain deficit for the year(KBTX)

