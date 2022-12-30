Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sadberry Intermediate is Bryan ISD’s newest intermediate school that will open in August 2023.

The family of O.W. Sadberry has been involved throughout the construction.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Halcyon Watkins, O.W. Sadberry’s daughter, said. “I said, well, they’ve brought him back to life. It’s not just a school with his name. It’s going to be a school with his spirit.”

Principal Alfred Scott met the family for planning sessions, walked through the school with Watkins and visited the Brazos Valley African American Museum that features a section honoring Sadberry.

Fifth-grade students will begin in August and sixth-graders will arrive the following school year.

