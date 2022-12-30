Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school

“It’s going to be a school with his spirit.”
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sadberry Intermediate is Bryan ISD’s newest intermediate school that will open in August 2023.

The family of O.W. Sadberry has been involved throughout the construction.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Halcyon Watkins, O.W. Sadberry’s daughter, said. “I said, well, they’ve brought him back to life. It’s not just a school with his name. It’s going to be a school with his spirit.”

Principal Alfred Scott met the family for planning sessions, walked through the school with Watkins and visited the Brazos Valley African American Museum that features a section honoring Sadberry.

Fifth-grade students will begin in August and sixth-graders will arrive the following school year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Trejo, 34, of Calvert
Man accused of lewd act inside College Station clothing store
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Forecast model projecting what the radar could look like Thursday evening
Storms expected Thursday. Heavy rain could cause minor flooding by evening
Forecast for what radar could look like Thursday at 7pm
Storms expected Thursday afternoon & evening, few could be strong-to-severe

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay...
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay...
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family