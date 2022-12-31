Aggies Boast Top-10 Ranking Midway Through Season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team has had a strong start to the 2022-23 season, boasting a top-10 national team ranking and 18 individual top-30 times in the country this season, set at the Art Adamson Invitational.

The Aggies cracked the top 10 in the CSCAA Poll earlier this month, sitting at No. 8 in the nation midway through the season. A&M is one of five SEC teams in the top 10 and seven in the top 25.

Alex Sanchez helped highlight some big swims for the Aggies early in the year, clocking the No. 2 time in the country in the 200 breast (1:51.09) and the 10th-fastest time in the 100 breast (51.90). Andres Puente sits just behind Sanchez in the 200 breast (1:51.14) and his time of 51.98 in the 100 breast is good for 13th nationally, while he also boasts top-13 times in each of the IM events.

Baylor Nelson and Anze Fers Erzen have dominated the IM events this season, as Nelson clocked in at 1:41.83 in the 200 and 3:38.39 in the 400 to rank in the top three in the country in each event, while also posting a top-20 time of 1:41.17 in the 200 back. Fers Erzen notched an A-cut time of 3:39.05 in the 400 and added a time of 1:43.36 in the 200 to rank in the top-11 in both events.

Kaloyan Bratanov and Ethan Gogulski round out the Aggies with multiple top-30 times so far this year. Gogulski clocked the fifth-fastest time in the nation after going 1:39.98 in the 200 back and his time of 45.64 in the 100 back is good for 14th in the country. Bratanov posted the seventh-fastest time in the country in the 200 free (1:32.49) and ranks 26th with a time of 1:44.12 in the 200 IM.

The Aggies also added three relay NCAA automatic qualifying times, securing postseason spots for the 400 free relay, as well as both medley relays.

A&M has qualified all six men’s divers for NCAA Zone Championships on both springboards with Victor Povzner helping lead the way after earning his first SEC Male Diver of the Week accolade following impressive performances against nationally-ranked TCU and Kentucky.

