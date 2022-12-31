Aggies Tune Up for SEC Play With 86-66 Win Over Prairie View
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team closed out the 2022 portion of its schedule with a 86-66 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers in front a crowd of 7,174 on Friday at Reed Arena.
With the win, the Aggies close out non-conference play with an 8-5 record. Texas A&M opens 2023 with a road contest against Florida on Jan. 4 in Gainesville, Florida.
The teams traded blows through the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Aggies blew the game open with a 16-0 run over the next five minutes that started with a step-back 3-pointer from graduate guard Tyrece Radford and included seven points off the bench from sophomore guard Manny Obaseki. The Aggies took a commanding 53-32 lead into halftime and kept the pressure on through the second period for the 20-point margin of victory.
The Aggies were efficient from the field, hitting a season-high 54.0% of their field goal attempts (27-of-50) and 44.4 % from the arc (8-of-18). It was the first time the Aggies had connected on more 40.0% of their 3-point tries since the season-opening win over ULM. As they have all season, the Aggies were able to get to the free throw line where they hit 24 freebies on 28 attempts.
Texas A&M had four players in double figures with Radford leading the way with 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-4 from the 3-point line. Other Aggies in doubles figure were sophomore Wade Taylor IV with 17, Obaseki with 13 and junior Henry Coleman III with 12. Coleman chipped in a team-high six rebounds and tied Obaseki for the team lead with three assists.
RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
- Texas A&M defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers, 86-66, Friday night at Reed Arena in its final non-conference game of the season.
- The Aggies conclude non-conference action with an 8-5 record and a 3-3 record in the month of December. The Aggies also move to 6-1 at home.
- The Maroon & White remain undefeated, 14-0, in the all-time series against the Panthers.
TEAM NOTES
· The Aggies’ 20-point victory is the second largest of the season.
· The Maroon & White scored 86 points, just one point shy of the most points scored this season (87).
· Texas A&M shot a season-high 54% percent from the field. (27-for-50)
· The Aggies outrebounded the Panthers, 35-27.
· A&M’s bench scored 26 points, with Manny Obaseki scoring half of those points with 13.
· The Maroon & White recorded 32 points in the paint and scored 22 points off turnovers.
· The Aggies had four players finish in double figures, with the last time coming at Memphis on Dec. 17.
· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Henry Coleman III, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the fourth time this season (3-1).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
Javonte Brown
· Recorded his first dunk of the season and fifth of his career.
· Matched his season high in points with four.
· Hauled in two rebounds in three minutes of action.
Henry Coleman III
· Registered 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.
· Dished out three assists.
Andersson Garcia
- Swiped two steals to match his season high.
- Logged 19 minutes to tie his season high.
- Recorded two rebounds and an assist.
Julius Marble
- Hauled in five rebounds and scored seven points.
Manny Obaseki
- Registered 13 points, while scoring 11 of those points in the first half.
- Recorded double digit points for the fifth time this season.
- Tied his season high in assists with three.
- Swatted his second block of the season.
- Slammed down his sixth dunk of the season.
Tyrece Radford
- Recorded a game-leading 20 points after finishing 6-for-7 from the field, 4-for-4 from behind the arc and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
- His four 3-pointers matches a season high.
- Tallied his second straight game with 20-or-more points.
- Logged double figures for the seventh time this season.
- Led the team in points for third time this season.
Wade Taylor IV
- Logged 17 points, scoring 11 of those points in the first half.
- Swished three 3-pointers.
- Recorded four rebounds, just shy of his career high of five.
- Registered two assists and two steals.
- Tallied double figures for the 10th time this season.
