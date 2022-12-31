Aggies Tune Up for SEC Play With 86-66 Win Over Prairie View

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team closed out the 2022 portion of its schedule with a 86-66 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers in front a crowd of 7,174 on Friday at Reed Arena.

With the win, the Aggies close out non-conference play with an 8-5 record. Texas A&M opens 2023 with a road contest against Florida on Jan. 4 in Gainesville, Florida.

The teams traded blows through the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Aggies blew the game open with a 16-0 run over the next five minutes that started with a step-back 3-pointer from graduate guard Tyrece Radford and included seven points off the bench from sophomore guard Manny Obaseki. The Aggies took a commanding 53-32 lead into halftime and kept the pressure on through the second period for the 20-point margin of victory.

The Aggies were efficient from the field, hitting a season-high 54.0% of their field goal attempts (27-of-50) and 44.4 % from the arc (8-of-18). It was the first time the Aggies had connected on more 40.0% of their 3-point tries since the season-opening win over ULM. As they have all season, the Aggies were able to get to the free throw line where they hit 24 freebies on 28 attempts.

Texas A&M had four players in double figures with Radford leading the way with 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-4 from the 3-point line. Other Aggies in doubles figure were sophomore Wade Taylor IV with 17, Obaseki with 13 and junior Henry Coleman III with 12. Coleman chipped in a team-high six rebounds and tied Obaseki for the team lead with three assists.

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

The Maroon & White remain undefeated, 14-0, in the all-time series against the Panthers.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies’ 20-point victory is the second largest of the season.

· The Maroon & White scored 86 points, just one point shy of the most points scored this season (87).

· Texas A&M shot a season-high 54% percent from the field. (27-for-50)

· The Aggies outrebounded the Panthers, 35-27.

· A&M’s bench scored 26 points, with Manny Obaseki scoring half of those points with 13.

· The Maroon & White recorded 32 points in the paint and scored 22 points off turnovers.

· The Aggies had four players finish in double figures, with the last time coming at Memphis on Dec. 17.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Henry Coleman III, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the fourth time this season (3-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Javonte Brown

· Recorded his first dunk of the season and fifth of his career.

· Matched his season high in points with four.

· Hauled in two rebounds in three minutes of action.

Henry Coleman III

· Registered 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.

· Dished out three assists.

Andersson Garcia

Swiped two steals to match his season high.

Logged 19 minutes to tie his season high.

Recorded two rebounds and an assist.

Julius Marble

Hauled in five rebounds and scored seven points.

Manny Obaseki

Registered 13 points, while scoring 11 of those points in the first half.

Recorded double digit points for the fifth time this season.

Tied his season high in assists with three.

Swatted his second block of the season.

Slammed down his sixth dunk of the season.

Tyrece Radford

Recorded a game-leading 20 points after finishing 6-for-7 from the field, 4-for-4 from behind the arc and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

His four 3-pointers matches a season high.

Tallied his second straight game with 20-or-more points.

Logged double figures for the seventh time this season.

Led the team in points for third time this season.

Wade Taylor IV

Logged 17 points, scoring 11 of those points in the first half.

Swished three 3-pointers.

Recorded four rebounds, just shy of his career high of five.

Registered two assists and two steals.

Tallied double figures for the 10th time this season.

