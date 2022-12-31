A&M Moves Up Rankings at Midway Point in the Season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team put together an impressive fall to move up the national team rankings and boasts six individual top-30 times in the nation, as well as four top-20 relay times.

A&M moved up the polls earlier this month to No. 15 in the latest CSCAA rankings. The Aggies are one of nine SEC teams to be ranked in the top 25 at the midway point in the year. After a challenging start to the season, facing three top-15 teams through its first four meets, A&M knocked off No. 12 Kentucky at home, 154-146, and finished the fall portion of its schedule with four dual meet victories.

At the annual Art Adamson Invitational, 23 Aggies clocked new personal bests and four notched top-30 times in the nation this season. Chloe Stepanek posted the fourth-fastest time in the country in the 200 free after going 1:43.83 and went 47.94 in the 100 free to rank 11th in the event. Olivia Theall used a pair of personal-best times in each of the butterfly events to propel herself into the top 12 nationally. She went 51.25 in the 100 to rank ninth, and 1:54.81 in the 200 to rank 12th.

Newcomer Giulia Goerigk made a statement at Invite, posting the No. 2 time in the country this season in the 400 IM, clocking in at 4:05.75. Aviv Barzelay added a time of 1:54.56 in the 200 back to secure a top-30 time on the year.

Four Aggie relays have posted top-20 times on the season, including all three freestyle relays and the 400 medley relay.

The Aggies have also seen success in diving early on, as senior captain Alyssa Clairmont, Payton Props and Joslyn Oakley have each earned a spot to compete on both springboards at NCAA Zone Championships.

The Aggies return to action the first week of January with a pair of road meets. A&M will take on No. 9 Auburn at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, before heading to Atlanta to face No. 21 Georgia Tech and SCAD at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

