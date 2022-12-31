Another round of thunderstorms Monday. Another isolated chance for severe weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the new year will be a quiet one for the Brazos Valley. One thing you will likely notice as you step out on January 1st, the air will grow thicker as the humidity quickly builds from the Gulf of Mexico. That will leads us to another storm chance on January 2nd -- one that the Storm Prediction Center is once again labeling the Brazos Valley for the possibility of a few strong-to-severe storms.

THE WHO

Three days out from expected thunderstorms, the entire Brazos Valley has been placed in some sort of category for potential severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley under a 2 out of 5 risk for significant storms Monday (KBTX)

Green : A 1 out of 5 risk for very isolated instances of severe weather. This is placed on a line from Hearne to Brenham to Bellville and points west toward I-35.

Yellow : A 2 out of 5 risk for a couple scattered strong/severe storms will be possible. This category currently encompasses the rest of the Brazos Valley

Orange: A 3 out of 5 risk for a few significant, severe thunderstorms. This is the highest threat for concerning activity, which starts just east and northeast of the Brazos Valley.

This will more likely be an event that the eastern side of the Brazos Valley will need to monitor, with minimal storm coverage expected west of the Navasota River or Highway 6 corridor.

THE WHAT

As of Saturday morning, the overall threat -- while not zero -- looks minimal for much of the Brazos Valley. As high-resolution forecast data begins to grab onto this event, it seems that our area will be ground zero / the start of this weather event that is expected to really unfold just east and northeast. More simply, storms that begin here will need to be monitored as they grow upscale and become a greater concern in East Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Saturday morning data for what radar could look like Monday afternoon and evening (KBTX)

It should be noted, as storms develop, the atmosphere will be capable of rapidly developing this activity. Storms could become significant or severe shortly after forming.

THE WHEN

Monday afternoon is the time to be weather aware as this weather event develops thunderstorms locally before shifting east of the area. Timing for storms: 1 pm to 5 pm. Storms could develop initially somewhere in the vicinity of the Navasota River by or shortly after midday. Storms then shift east toward the I-45 corridor by mid-afternoon before moving east of the highway and into the far eastern reaches of the area through early evening. By sunset, thunderstorms and this severe weather concern is expected east of the Brazos Valley.

While the overall concern is generally low locally, this is a forecast that will need to be monitored through New Year’s Day and into he start of the new week. Updates will be posted as new data comes into the PinPoint Weather Center.

