The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley celebrates Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve

By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley hosted a Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve celebration Saturday.

The museum offered free admission with food trucks, music, and other entertainment for everyone.

Museum Executive Director Patricia Lindblom said they put this event on to show kids how to have fun in a safe way.

“Our kids are our most valued asset and we feel it’s very important to out here having a party with the kids,” Lindblom said.

Lindblom was excited about the turnout Saturday and is looking forward to more events put on by the museum.

You can find the interactive calendar here.

