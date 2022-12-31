Gloria Kennard ‘God is Good’ luncheon served over 300 meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman closed out the year on Saturday by providing those in need with a free New Year’s Eve lunch.

It was all part of Gloria Kennard’s 4th annual free New Year’s Luncheon also known as the ‘God is Good’ Luncheon. The luncheon was held from noon until 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. It’s normally held on New Year’s Day, but because it takes place on a Sunday this year the luncheon was moved to Saturday so it could be held at the church. A variety of different food was served such as turkey, ham, black-eyed peas, pies, and more. Over 300 meals were served.

Volunteer Torri Eskew said the luncheon is important because not everyone can make a meal for New Year’s Day.

“I think that it’s important for those of us that are fortunate enough to be able to make those meals ourselves we should come out and volunteer,” Eskew said. “There should be a place and thanks to miss Gloria there is a place where people can come and get that New Year’s Day meal.”

One of the youngest volunteers, Naomi Diaz, wanted to be a part of helping those in need.

“I just came here to volunteer to cook and help them, so they won’t hurt themselves trying to cook or trying to bring heavy things,” Diaz said.

Just before the New Year’s luncheon over 800 Brazos Valley residents were fed on Thanksgiving day as part of Kennard’s 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of prep work that she does, and she does it with such a joyous and glorious heart about doing it,” Eskew said. “She has such a spirit to give back to her community and she does this every year.”

Volunteer Gloria Green said it was an honor helping Kennard serve the community on Thanksgiving and on New Year’s Eve.

“I’ll be back every time she opens the door I’ll be one of the volunteers helping,” Green said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.