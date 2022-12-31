Haze possible tonight as firework smoke gets trapped near the surface

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend is a beautiful way to enter 2023, however, the firework smoke may stick around for slightly longer than desired. As the clock strikes midnight, a temperature “inversion” will be present in the lowest parts of the atmosphere. You may recognize the temperature inversion’s more famous cousin, the severe weather “cap.”

An “inversion” means that the air temperature is increasing with height in the atmosphere. It is warmer higher up in the atmosphere than it is at the surface. A “cap” prevents air from moving upwards in the atmosphere, hindering the vertical growth and development of severe weather. A temperature inversion does the same thing, just at the surface.

The red arrow points to the temperature inversion. (KBTX Weather)

The image above shows a lot of meteorological information but focus on the red arrow. The red line represents temperature throughout the atmosphere. When the line is further to the right, the air is warmer. The air increases in temperature with height close to the surface.

Due to the inversion at the surface, air will not be able to move upwards in the atmosphere. This will keep all the newly introduced firework smoke near the surface for the first few hours of the new year. Areas with firework demonstrations tonight might find themselves in a faint haze shortly after midnight. Widespread haze and smoke are not expected but a smoky smell is possible if lots of fireworks are set off near your home. This will be most noticeable in populated areas.

The haze should clear up by morning but will create an environment ripe for fog development. Patchy fog is expected early Sunday morning.

