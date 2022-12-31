One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas Department of Public Safety.(KAUZ)
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.

The driver, Garrett Ingram, 18, from College Station was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

