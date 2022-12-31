One person dead in Burleson County crash
Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County.
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County.
DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058.
We are still working to gather more information.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.