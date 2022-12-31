Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station.

The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive.

Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when it collided with another vehicle that rolled onto its top. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in an arrest report, Shilling admitted to consuming drugs and alcohol at a nearby bar prior to the crash and was arrested on a DWI charge. According to online jail records, this is Shilling’s second DWI arrest in Brazos County this year.

Her arrest was one of four DWI arrests made by College Station police in a 2-hour time span Friday morning.

One of Shilling’s friends, a 23-year-old Bryan woman who was following in a separate vehicle, was also arrested at the scene of the crash on a DWI charge, according to police records.

As police responded to the crash on Greens Prairie Road, they came across another unrelated one-vehicle crash in the area. Police arrested a 24-year-old Spring woman on a DWI charge after she drove her vehicle into a ditch.

During the commotion on Greens Prairie, police also responded to a DWI-related crash on University Drive at Ireland Street near Northgate. A 22-year-old man from Bryan was arrested after striking a light post with his vehicle, police said.

🔴Exclusive: A crash on Greens Prairie Road in College Station resulted in a DWI arrest. It was one of four DWI arrests made by @CSTXPolice on Friday morning.



📲Details: https://t.co/yXdEhf2m5B pic.twitter.com/y6uVLNy3yA — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.