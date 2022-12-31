Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

The arrest was one of four DWI-related arrests made Friday morning by College Station police.
Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when it collided with another...
Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when it collided with another vehicle that rolled onto its top. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station.

The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive.

Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when it collided with another vehicle that rolled onto its top. The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in an arrest report, Shilling admitted to consuming drugs and alcohol at a nearby bar prior to the crash and was arrested on a DWI charge. According to online jail records, this is Shilling’s second DWI arrest in Brazos County this year.

Her arrest was one of four DWI arrests made by College Station police in a 2-hour time span Friday morning.

One of Shilling’s friends, a 23-year-old Bryan woman who was following in a separate vehicle, was also arrested at the scene of the crash on a DWI charge, according to police records.

As police responded to the crash on Greens Prairie Road, they came across another unrelated one-vehicle crash in the area. Police arrested a 24-year-old Spring woman on a DWI charge after she drove her vehicle into a ditch.

During the commotion on Greens Prairie, police also responded to a DWI-related crash on University Drive at Ireland Street near Northgate. A 22-year-old man from Bryan was arrested after striking a light post with his vehicle, police said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Herrin, the man accused of shooting two Brazos Valley law enforcement officers, arrives...
Update: Suspect was shot in face, injured officer thanks those who helped
Investigators say Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, is wanted in connection with the incident. He was...
Police officer, deputy recovering after being shot in the line of duty
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
The property manager on-site told KBTX up to five leaks were found around the complex, with the...
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix

Latest News

Joshua Herrin, the man accused of shooting two Brazos Valley law enforcement officers, arrives...
Update: Suspect was shot in face, injured officer thanks those who helped
Highlights and reaction: Aggies beat Prairie View
Highlights and reaction: Aggies beat Prairie View
Rudder senior places 2nd in national cornhole championship
Rudder senior places 2nd in national cornhole championship
H.S. boy's basketball Bryan beats Sunbury
H.S. boy's basketball Bryan beats Sunbury