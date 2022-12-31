Women’s Basketball Takes on Florida in New Year’s Day SEC Showdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to ring in the New Year on the right note as it takes on Florida at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday.

Home Sweet Home

The Aggies (5-6, 0-1 SEC) have protected their home court well this season, boasting a 5-2 record and forcing six of their home opponents to below 60 points. Additionally, the Maroon & White is holding teams to just 34.6% from the field and 25.2% from beyond the arc when they make the trip to Aggieland.

Holiday Hoops

When you purchase in advance, you can get youth tickets as low as $3 to celebrate the holiday season. Additionally, the matchup is Youth Sunday Funday at Reed Arena. If you buy one adult ticket at the ticket window on gameday, you can get up to four kids tickets free.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone will include games, music, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff. The first 1,000 kids to the fan zone will receive a free youth sized Aggie script t-shirt.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 100 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

The Aggies and Gators (11-3, 0-1 SEC) will be meeting for the 14th time, with A&M holding an 11-2 advantage. The Maroon & White is 6-1 against Florida at home, with the lone loss coming last season in double overtime.

