December weather in review

The cold snap pushed about half of the days in December colder than average.
By Drew Davis
Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before December began, the Climate Prediction Center forecasted that December would be warmer than average. However, the arctic cold front that blew through just before the Christmas weekend had other plans.

Above average temperatures expected in the Brazos Valley throughout December.(KBTX Weather)

In total, December was split in half. 16 days were warmer than normal, and 15 days were colder. The coldest day? December 23rd. 14 degrees for a low temperature. The air only warmed up to 31 degrees for a high temperature that afternoon.

This serves as a reminder that long-range forecasting is incredibly unpredictable. Meteorologists can have a general idea when it comes to climate, but individual weather events are hard to predict accurately. If you see a meteorologist talking about something over 10 days away, take it with a grain of salt. Weather changes on a dime in long-range computer models.

