Name released of Brazos County Sheriff’s Sergeant shot during pursuit

By Amy Licerio
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms Sergeant Brittany Re suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder and serious injury to her left eye from shrapnel caused by gunfire during a traffic stop.

On Friday before noon, Re located a stolen vehicle that had been involved in a shooting with the Bryan Police Department on Thursday. Re initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began near East OSR and SH 6. It was during the pursuit, that the driver started to shoot out of his vehicle toward Re. The driver finally came to a complete stop and shot toward Re.

This happened over a 12-hour pursuit of the suspect, Joshua Herrin. Re was treated and released from the hospital the same afternoon and Herrin is in custody.

On Thursday night Herrin also shot a Bryan police officer twice during a traffic stop.

The other officer shot at a different time and location has been identified as Officer Najee Watson. Watson was released from the hospital on Saturday.

In a statement, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office wished Re a speedy recovery.

“We appreciate the public’s support and concern during this difficult time. Sgt. Re said she wanted to personally thank the community and assisting agencies for all of the support she has received.”


Brazos County Sheriff’s Office

BCSO also says that there will be more details as the investigation continues.

In 2019, Re was named the first female patrol sergeant in the history of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. You could find that story here.

