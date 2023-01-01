Navasota police warn of email impersonation scam

By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is warning of a new email scam circulating.

The scam involves an email from someone posing as the Chief of Police representing the City of Navasota or the Navasota Police Department asking the recipient to become a collections agent on behalf of the city.

The email address poilcechiefmichaelmize@gmail.com claims the Police Chief is from Tomball and is requesting money from citizens or money in return for giving information.

The city says to not respond to the email and to not provide them with any personal or financial information and not to click on any links or attachments.

The city says they do not make solicitations like this via email.

