NFL Aggies: Week 17

(KBTX) - Mike Evans led the NFL Aggies in the penultimate week of the regular season with a career day in a division-clinching win for the Buccaneers.

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 10 catches 207 yards, 3 touchdowns. 30-24 win over Carolina. (207 yards most since rookie year. 3 touchdowns ties career-high. Evans passed 1000 receiving yards in all nine NFL seasons so far).

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 8 total tackles (4 solo, 1 for loss), 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits. 24-10 win over Washington

Christian Kirk WR (Jacksonville) - 2 catches 21 yards. 31-3 win over Houston. (passes 1000 receiving yards in a season for first time in his NFL career).

