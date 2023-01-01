NFL Aggies: Week 17

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KBTX) - Mike Evans led the NFL Aggies in the penultimate week of the regular season with a career day in a division-clinching win for the Buccaneers.

  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 10 catches 207 yards, 3 touchdowns. 30-24 win over Carolina. (207 yards most since rookie year. 3 touchdowns ties career-high. Evans passed 1000 receiving yards in all nine NFL seasons so far).
  • Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 8 total tackles (4 solo, 1 for loss), 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits. 24-10 win over Washington
  • Christian Kirk WR (Jacksonville) - 2 catches 21 yards. 31-3 win over Houston. (passes 1000 receiving yards in a season for first time in his NFL career).

