B/CS Chamber to host economic outlook conference

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Economic Outlook Conference provides business owners and community members a look at the local economy.

Organizers say this year they want to focus on seeing the Brazos Valley as an area full of opportunity.

“There will be updates on transportation, workforce conditions, and food supply chain issues” said Board Chair, Jason Cornelius

Not only is it a chance to get information about what is going on your own back yard, it’s an opportunity to meet some local officials as well.

“Hopefully you will walk away from this conference with more than one little tidbit of information, that will be able to help you in your business,” added Cornelius.

The event is on Jan. 25 and the program starts at 8 a.m. For information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.