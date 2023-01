BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year.

The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding.

According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been three babies delivered since midnight on Sunday.

