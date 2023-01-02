Build a faithful foundation with Bryan High School freshman’s new book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christian message, that God wants you to “Come as You Are,” is what Bryan High School freshman, Cameron Liotta’s, book A Poor Man’s Spirit is all about.

In this book, an old man has a broken spirit in a lonely world until one day, Martha changes everything with her persistent invitations to come to church and her willingness to do whatever it takes to get him there.

“My mom’s 11th grade ELA teacher wrote a book with his daughter, and my mom bought it and we read it together to my little sisters. We loved the book so much that I said, ‘I want to write a book!’ Their example led to my book,” Liotta said.

Liotta’s grandfather, Abelardo Fonseca, drew the illustrations for Liotta’s book. “He was an art major in college back in the day. He came out of retirement to help me illustrate my book,” Liotta said.

Liotta says his favorite part of his book is the story of why the man is not able to go to church. “There’s a bonding moment between the two main characters and they share in each other’s experiences and eventually become close enough to go with each other to church,” he said.

You can purchase a copy of Liotta’s book from Cameron and his family directly. Visit First Methodist Church in Bryan or email Cameron.Liotta25@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.