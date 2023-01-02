Conquer your new fitness goals with Sensible Selections at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your New Year’s resolution was to start eating healthier, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers several delicious, healthy options that can be found in the Sensible Selections section of their menu.

One example is the Skinny Omelette. “This is exactly what it says,” Co-Owner Tap Bentz said.

The Skinny Omelette is a goat-cheese filled egg white omelette mixed with asparagus, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic cloves. It is topped with fresh herbs and green onions and served with an English muffin and fresh seasonal fruit.

“This is a great option for those who are trying to eat healthier and stay on those resolutions,” Bentz said. “It’s truth in advertising.”

Another Broken Egg also has multiple gluten-free options. In fact, a majority of the items on the menu can be made gluten-free upon request.

The Sensible Selections items are served year-round, though some may be added or taken away during different seasons of the year.

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

